Manhattan's famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will come from Oneonta, New York

The 75-foot-tall, 45-foot in diameter, 11-ton Norway Spruce will be cut down and hoisted by a huge crane onto a 115-foot-long trailer on Thursday at 8 a.m.
Daddy Al's General Store in Oneonta is donating the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.
RELATED: The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree's 88 years of history
Officials say the tree will be brought into Manhattan by flatbed truck and will be erected at Rockefeller Center on Saturday.
The New York State Police also tweeted about the exciting news.
It’s been unseasonably warm this week but Troop C is in the Christmas spirit! It’s been officially announced that the Rockefeller tree will be coming from the Oneonta area. Many of the branches from the tree have been secured and it will be cut down tomorrow. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/TQNb8dIM3K— NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) November 11, 2020
Each year, thousands of spectators pack into Rockefeller Center for one of the grandest displays of the holiday season - the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.