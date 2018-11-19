HOLIDAY

Official White House Christmas Tree welcomed by Trumps

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump welcomed a 19.5-foot Fraser Fir into their home on Monday. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo)

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the White House.

President Donald Trump, along with first lady Melania Trump, welcomed a 19.5-foot Fraser fir into their home on Monday.

This year's tree, which will serve as the centerpiece of holiday decor around the White House, comes from the mountains of North Carolina. It was chosen after winning the National Christmas Tree Association's annual contest.

The White House Christmas Tree is different from the National Christmas Tree, the outdoor tree which sits on the Ellipse near the White House. That tree will be lit during a ceremony on Nov. 28.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

RELATED STORIES:
Fun facts about the National Thanksgiving Turkey
PHOTOS: The National Christmas Tree through the years
How to make your Christmas tree last a long time
The top five picks for Christmas trees
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyholidaychristmas treethe white housePresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpmelania trumpwashington d.c.christmas
HOLIDAY
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
'Peas' or 'Carrots' will be the National Thanksgiving Turkey
7 delicious ways to cook a turkey
Secret Santa pays off layaway items at Walmart
More holiday
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Secret Santa pays off layaway items at Walmart
7-year-old holds toy drive for kids affected by Woolsey Fire
More Society
Top Stories
DUI suspect in fatal Palmdale crash ID'd as school principal
More than 4 million people driving for Thanksgiving holiday
Snoop Dogg to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Lawyer shares secret audio recording in GoFundMe scandal
Chris Watts sentenced to life in prison for killing family
2 men killed as fire rips through home in San Bernardino
Woolsey Fire's containment reaches 94 percent
Crash victim ejected following crash on 605 Fwy
Show More
Shooting in Bell leaves 1 man dead
101 Fwy back open after chase, officer-involved shooting
Democratic senators sue over Matthew Whitaker's appointment as attorney general
VIDEO: Man survives North Hills crash that sent him flying 80 feet
NWS warns burn area residents of possible mudslides
More News