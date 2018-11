President Trump and the First Lady Participate in the White House Christmas Tree Delivery https://t.co/O6Nr8k1mnu — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 19, 2018

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the White House.President Donald Trump, along with first lady Melania Trump, welcomed a 19.5-foot Fraser fir into their home on Monday.This year's tree, which will serve as the centerpiece of holiday decor around the White House, comes from the mountains of North Carolina . It was chosen after winning the National Christmas Tree Association's annual contest.The White House Christmas Tree is different from the National Christmas Tree, the outdoor tree which sits on the Ellipse near the White House. That tree will be lit during a ceremony on Nov. 28