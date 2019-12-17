Beloved Whittier 'Tricycle Man,' known for waving at community while riding tricycle, dies at 61

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A well-known Whittier man, dubbed by the community as the "Tricycle Man," has died after being hit by a car.Large amounts of people turned out to a candlelight vigil Monday to honor the community figure, whose real name is Danny Martin. He was 61.Beloved and well-known for waving at everyone he saw as he cruised around town on his tricycle, Martin was a professional motor cross racer until a 1981 crash left him comatose.Doctors thought he might never walk or talk again, but he made a remarkable recovery."Whittier is going to stand up and show what a wonderful man he was. He prayed for anybody. He used to wear shirts that say 'I'll pray for you'," said friend Matt Ponce.The driver who struck him Monday stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.