Society

Beloved Whittier 'Tricycle Man,' known for waving at community while riding tricycle, dies at 61

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A well-known Whittier man, dubbed by the community as the "Tricycle Man," has died after being hit by a car.

Large amounts of people turned out to a candlelight vigil Monday to honor the community figure, whose real name is Danny Martin. He was 61.

Beloved and well-known for waving at everyone he saw as he cruised around town on his tricycle, Martin was a professional motor cross racer until a 1981 crash left him comatose.

Doctors thought he might never walk or talk again, but he made a remarkable recovery.

"Whittier is going to stand up and show what a wonderful man he was. He prayed for anybody. He used to wear shirts that say 'I'll pray for you'," said friend Matt Ponce.

The driver who struck him Monday stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywhittierlos angeles countyvigilobituarycommunity
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chino newlywed beaten to death at his wedding reception, family says
New California laws in 2020
Big rigs overturn on freeways amid high winds across SoCal
Prayer service held for SoCal rescue volunteer who died while searching for missing hiker
Las Posadas: 9-day Christmas celebration kicks off at Olvera Street
Gun-toting wife fights off would-be robbers in Houston
Man shot on Facebook Live confronts shooter at sentencing
Show More
Honolulu officer admits he forced homeless man to lick urinal
Amber Alert suspect held by citizens until authorities arrive
Woman lying in bed killed when pickup truck slams into NJ home
Memorial held for CSUSB student fatally shot on Thanksgiving
4.3-earthquake strikes Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties
More TOP STORIES News