Society

Winning $23 million lottery ticket sold in Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One lucky Southern California lottery player has hit it big, winning an estimated $23 million jackpot in Wednesday's drawing.

One winning SuperLotto Plus ticket was sold Wednesday at NJ Smoke Shop on Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills, according to California Lottery. The winning numbers were 27, 34, 35, 36 and 40. The mega number was 13.

An additional 12 players earned $1,410 for matching four numbers plus the mega number. There were a total of 103,776 winners with prize amounts ranging from $1 to the $23 million jackpot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywoodland hillslos angeleslos angeles countyjackpotlottery
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jurupa Valley brush fire erupts after police chase, crash
San Bernardino blaze prompts evacuations, damages homes
Idaho sending firefighting help to California
California air quality map: Fires impacting air quality in SoCal
Mandatory evacuations lifted for Simi Valley brush fire
LA crime rate higher on Halloween, LAPD data finds
Extreme red-flag conditions to last through Thursday in SoCal
Show More
Stubborn inferno engulfs church building in Whittier
Animals at Riverside adoption center rushed to safety as 46 Fire rages nearby
Here's every fire burning in Southern California today
'It' red balloons popping up in Fresno County storm drains
House approves rules for Trump impeachment inquiry
More TOP STORIES News