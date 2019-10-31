Winning $23 million lottery ticket sold in Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One lucky Southern California lottery player has hit it big, winning an estimated $23 million jackpot in Wednesday's drawing.One winning SuperLotto Plus ticket was sold Wednesday at NJ Smoke Shop on Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills, according to California Lottery. The winning numbers were 27, 34, 35, 36 and 40. The mega number was 13.An additional 12 players earned $1,410 for matching four numbers plus the mega number. There were a total of 103,776 winners with prize amounts ranging from $1 to the $23 million jackpot.