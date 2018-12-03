Downtown Los Angeles is taking advantage of the longer nighttime hours.It's the first year for Grand Park's Winter Glow.Angelenos can touch, climb and explore 22 art installations.Organizers want the free event to become a new LA holiday tradition.It's a play on the tradition of visiting neighborhoods to see holiday decorations.The large-scale interactive light installations feature displays designed by LA-based artists. Guests can enjoy the LA County Christmas Tree, the Grand Park pink light tree and the Grand Park menorah, alongside the glow of the latest in light and projection technology.Grand Park's Winter Glow runs Dec. 1 through Dec. 25.