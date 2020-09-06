heat wave

Without energy conservation, rotating power outages 'likely' amid dangerous heat wave, CA ISO says

By Kayla Galloway
SAN FRANCISCO -- Californians should prepare for power outages unless residents can conserve electricity amid the dangerous heat wave, California's Independent Systems Operator warned Sunday morning.

California's ISO is projecting "energy shortfalls" because of the record temperatures.

RELATED: Major heat wave coming to Bay Area for Labor Day weekend: Here's how hot it will be

Alameda's Municipal Power says outages are likely Sunday as the Bay Area braces for a dangerous heat wave likely to bring triple-digits to much of the region.

For Alameda residents, rotating outages are likely to occur every 30 minutes.

The utility company says the first three affected locations would be west of Sherman to 9th Street, east of Sherman to Paru, south to Dayton, parts of Marina Village, areas east of Broadway and north and west areas of Bay Farm.

A statewide Flex Alert is in effect Sunday and Monday to encourage power conservation to avoid outages.



In a statement Sunday, California ISO said, "consumers should prepare for the likelihood of rotating outages."

The Flex Alert is in effect from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

"Temperatures during this current heat storm are expected to peak today, pushing demand for energy beyond levels of available supply. There is currently not a sufficient supply of energy to meet the high amounts of demand during the heatwave," the agency said in a statement.

They say power outages are likely between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday if Californians neglect conservation efforts.

RELATED: AccuWeather Forecast: Triple-digits likely as Bay Area braces for dangerous heat wave

The agency reiterated that power conservation last month helped prevent power outages.

To help limit outages, Californians are asked to set their air conditioning to 78 degrees, turn off unnecessary lights, close blinds and drapes and use fans.

Amid the extreme heat, PG&E is also warning of power shutoffs in 17 California counties, including Sonoma and Napa counties.



This warning comes ahead of a forecasted "offshore dry wind event," the utility said Sunday morning.

RELATED: Spare the Air Alert in effect for Bay Area through Monday

Affected customers would receive a 48-hour warning tonight, PG&E said.

The Public Safety Power Shutoff could occur Monday and Tuesday and could affect about 103,000 customers in the North Bay and Sierra Foothills, according to PG&E.

Affected customers would receive notification by text, email and call, beginning late this afternoon.

The threat of power shutoffs comes as the state deals with wildfires in the Bay Area, Central Valley and Southern California.

The Creek Fire in Fresno County is estimated at more than 45,000 acres with no containment, as of Sunday morning.

VIDEO: East Bay faces dangerous heat wave on holiday weekend with possible PG&E power shutoff next week for Bay Area
EMBED More News Videos

PG&E issues power shutoff watch for Tuesday and Wednesday for several areas around California, including the Bay Area. So, how is the East Bay dealing with all this heat?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynapasonomasan franciscoelectricpower outagepg&eheatpg&e public safety power shutoffnyc weatherheat wave
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEAT WAVE
3,010-acre fire continues to rage near Yucaipa
Valley Fire burns 4,000 acres in San Diego County
Santa Monica Mountain trails temporarily closed after hiker dies
Crowds pack SoCal beaches amid dangerous heat wave
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3,010-acre fire continues to rage near Yucaipa
Crowds pack SoCal beaches amid dangerous heat wave
Creek Fire grows to 45,500 acres with 0% containment, thousands of structures threatened
Jacob Blake talks in new video from hospital: 'It hurts to breathe'
Santa Monica Mountain trails temporarily closed after hiker dies
Valley Fire burns 4,000 acres in San Diego County
SoCal weather: Temps top 110 in weekend heat wave
Show More
3.4 magnitude earthquake hits near San Leandro, 2nd of two quakes
Creek Fire: 207 people airlifted from Mammoth Pool reservoir in daring rescue
4th body in 11 days recovered along Orange County coast
DUI suspect accused of killing OC pregnant woman pleads not guilty
What is causing the heat wave in California?
More TOP STORIES News