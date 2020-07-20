Society

Woman accused of hitting Phoenix airport gate agent after not wearing mask

This Monday, July 20, 2020 image shows a blue face mask. (KGO-TV)

PHOENIX -- A woman who didn't wear a mask while on a flight was arrested at the Phoenix airport after being denied permission to board a second flight and allegedly striking an airline gate agent in the face with her hand, officials said.

Yolanda Yarbrough, 47, was arrested on suspicion of assault Wednesday after arriving at Sky Harbor International Airport on a flight from Los Angeles, Phoenix police said in a statement.

Airline employees on the flight from Los Angeles told Yarbrough that face coverings were required and she allegedly struck an airline employee in a Phoenix terminal after being reminded of the requirement, police said.

Airline spokesman Curtis Blessing said the employee was not injured.

American, like most U.S. airlines, started requiring customers to wear face coverings while on board aircraft in May. Customers who do not comply may be banned from future flights.

Yarbrough's hometown wasn't available, and it's not clear whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarizonalos angelesface maskcoronavirusamerican airlinesairline
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Azusa fire threatens homes, prompts evacuations
Blaze near Lake Hughes chars 10,500 acres
Lake Fire: Zones under evacuation orders near Angeles National Forest
Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve power Friday
5-year-old shot, killed while outside on bike in North Carolina
Trump admits he's blocking USPS funding to stop mail-in votes
Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate
Show More
Heat wave to scorch SoCal through next week
NYC couple takes date night to next level amid pandemic
Husband speaks out after pregnant wife fatally struck by DUI suspect in OC
OC permanent makeup artist says she will reopen despite CA orders
Puppy stolen from robbery victim in Los Angeles
More TOP STORIES News