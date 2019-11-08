Jullie McCurdy, woman behind Laundry of Love, wins ABC7's 'Pay it Forward' contest

ABC7 reporter Marc Cota-Robles surprised McCurdy with the big news live on Eyewitness News at 6 a.m.
It’s our Mathis Brothers Sweepstakes $10,000 Grand Prize Winner, Jullie McCurdy! CONGRATS!! 👏🏼 https://t.co/rO7lYvqhCk pic.twitter.com/hPcE56vDqV— Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) November 8, 2019
McCurdy, who was joined by her father John, was stunned when she learned she had won the $10,000 prize!
McCurdy had recently fallen on some difficult times. She said she sleeps in her living room in her Ontario residence and rents out the side room for extra income.
She is the driving force behind Laundry of Love Pomona. She launched the service five years ago. She partnered with a local laundromat. Every month, homeless and low income families can do up to 12 loads of laundry for free.
Laundry of Love Pomona has washed more than 20,000 loads of laundry.
McCurdy, who was nominated for the contest by a close friend, said she is extremely grateful for it all.
"It's really just humbling to know that all this work...I'm just trying to be out there and help others and live a life of service, because that's why my parents have taught me, and so, I'm very grateful," she said.
The other two "Pay It Forward" finalists will also receive $1,000 each from Mathis Brothers.