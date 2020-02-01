body shaming

Woman body-shamed after video of her rescue from icy Michigan lake goes viral

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Michigan -- A woman has faced a barrage of body-shaming after a video of her rescue from an icy lake went viral.

Korisa Miller said she was fishing with a friend in Michigan Monday afternoon when she lost her footing, fell off the dock, and slipped onto the ice.

The ice broke, and Miller found herself in frigid 36-degree water up to her chin. Within minutes, she couldn't feel her legs. Nearby fishermen held onto Miller until police arrived.

Bodycam video from the Macomb County Sheriff's office shows a responding officer attempting to hoist her back onto the dock.

"Help me. I'm numb," she can be heard pleading. "I'm completely numb. I'm stuck."

After a grueling 15 minutes, Miller was pulled to safety.

Yet when the sheriff's office posted this video to Facebook, trolls flooded the comment section, making light of the situation by insulting Miller's weight.

Some people came to Miller's defense, posting, "Thank god they got her out in time and shame on the people criticizing her body shape."

"The trolls out there need to realize that there are people that will stand up for themselves ... You need to bring people up instead of tearing people down," Miller told Good Morning America.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymichiganrescueice rescueu.s. & worldbody shaming
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY SHAMING
Forever 21 sent free diet bars to plus-size shoppers
Ayesha Curry responds to infant son body shaming
Moms celebrate postpartum bodies with powerful photo, message of love
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver, 16, slams into Simi Valley home after high-speed chase
'Not forgotten:' LeBron James delivers heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant
High-speed chase through several SoCal freeways ends in Commerce
With heightened concern over coronavirus, do you really need a mask?
19-year-old man injured in West LA high-rise fire dies
Hollywood Blvd shut down as man climbs scaffolding in LAPD standoff
Alaska Flight 261: Loved ones honor 88 victims on 20th anniversary
Show More
Week ends with new reality: Kobe Bryant is gone
Lakers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Staples Center
US quarantines American evacuees from China at Riverside military base
Bay Area's 1st case of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara Co.
Coronavirus: Pepperdine students in China ordered to return to US
More TOP STORIES News