Kansas woman buys out entire Payless ShoeSource store to donate to flood victims in Nebraska

Payless ShoeSource may be getting ready to close more than 2,000 stores. Going-out-of-business sales could start as soon as next week.

HAYS, Kansas -- A Kansas woman went on a shoe shopping spree, but she wasn't looking for her own size.Shoes were on sale for a dollar a pair last week when Addy Tritt went into her local payless in Hays, Kansas.Payless is closing all its U.S. stores and has multiple liquidation sales going.Tritt wanted to buy all the shoes and donate them to Nebraska flood victims.There were 204 pairs left in the store. Tritt negotiated for about two-and-a-half hours to get them for just $100.About three-quarters of the lot were baby shoes; there were a couple of men's shoes, and the rest were women's.The shoes were delivered to Nebraska on Monday.A local agricultural science program will distribute them to people in need.