SOCIETY

Woman facing homelessness while caring for parent wins lottery

(Photo/Michigan Lottery)

CLARKSTON, Mich. --
A woman facing homelessness while taking care of her parent got the surprise of a lifetime -- she won the lottery!

Shawna Donnelly, of Clarkston, Michigan, said she played the "Lucky for Life" game -- and didn't check her numbers before going to bed.

"I woke up in the middle of the night and had a feeling I should check my tickets," Donnelly told Michigan Lottery officials. "When I saw I matched five numbers, I must have refreshed my phone 100 times to make sure I really won!"

She said the timing of the prize was perfect.

"The last year has been the most difficult of my life," Donnelly said. "I've been taking care of my mom full-time, and it's hard to make ends meet. Winning this prize couldn't have come at a better time."

She claimed the prize Monday, choosing to get a lump-sum payment of $390,000 instead of $25,000/year for life.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylotteryu.s. & worldMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
7-day planner
Surfers from across world join International Bodysurfing Championship
More Society
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News