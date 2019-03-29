Society

Texas woman gives birth to 3 sets of twins in 9 minutes

EMBED <>More Videos

History was made at a Houston hospital when a woman gave birth to three sets of in just nine minutes!

HOUSTON (KABC) -- History was made at a Houston hospital when a woman gave birth to sextuplets.

She had three sets of twins and it all happened in nine minutes! She had two sets of twin boys and one set of twin girls.

They weighed between 1 pound 12 ounces and 2 pounds 14 ounces.

If it's natural, the odds of having sextuplets is 1 and 4.7 billion.

All babies are doing well, along with mom.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexastwinsbirthhospitalbirth parentsu.s. & worlddoctors
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Person detained is not suspect in brutal rape at Metro station
SoCal man gets 20 years for fatal Kansas 'swatting' incident
San Pedro shooting leaves 2 men dead; assailant sought
Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week
NASA cancels first all-female spacewalk due to spacesuit shortage
Orange County couple find hidden camera in Airbnb rental
Whipping to be restricted in California horse races
Show More
Eyewitness This: $4 charge proposed for driving to Westside, millions in CA exposed to ID theft risk, Babe Ruth card for $2
LA sheriff's deputy fights back against stalking, abuse accusations
Fontana man, 18, arrested in fatal shooting of own mother
Proposal suggests $4 charge for driving to LA's Westside
Murder charge filed against father of missing Corona boy
More TOP STORIES News