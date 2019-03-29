Texas woman gives birth to 3 sets of twins in 9 minutes

HOUSTON (KABC) -- History was made at a Houston hospital when a woman gave birth to sextuplets.She had three sets of twins and it all happened in nine minutes! She had two sets of twin boys and one set of twin girls.They weighed between 1 pound 12 ounces and 2 pounds 14 ounces.If it's natural, the odds of having sextuplets is 1 and 4.7 billion.All babies are doing well, along with mom.