Kansas woman incorporates wine into her exercise routine

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. -- Need some fitness motivation?

A Kansas woman who loves wine and exercise has figured out how to bring both together.

Megan Vaughan combined the activities at a local gym in the town of Leavenworth on October 14. In the video, Vaughan incorporated wine into each exercise routine by sipping as she completed each move.

She recruited a friend to help make the video and that was posted on YouTube.

This isn't the first time Vaughan has combined wine and exercise. She says she's spiced up her yoga, burpees, and deadlifting routines in the past.

