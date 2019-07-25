Society

Woman rank kindness as No. 1 quality they want in partner

By ABC7.com staff
We finally know what women want, and it's apparently not to be treated like garbage.

A new survey found almost 90% of women ranked kindness as the No. 1 quality they wanted in their lover, followed closely by supportiveness, intelligence and confidence.

While attractiveness did not top the list, more than 90% of women said they want a partner who is taller than them.

The survey polled more than 64,000 people in 180 countries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydatingwomensurvey
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
San Fernando Valley crime spree suspect in custody
LIVE - Lake Balboa bus shooting prompts large police response
16 Marines arrested for human smuggling, drug-related offenses
Funeral held for Palmdale toddler Noah Cuatro
L.A. Chargers training camp in Costa Mesa officially begins
3 girls arrested after attack on girl with special needs
Older drivers more likely to be distracted by in-car technology, AAA says
Show More
Oversize truck snags power lines
Carson murder: Missing teen found, second suspect arrested
Reservations now available for Oga's Cantina at Disneyland
Chicago mayor faces fallout over comment picked up by hot mic
1 killed, 2 injured after car slams into pole in Highland Park
More TOP STORIES News