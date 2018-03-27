SOCIETY

Woman seeking owner of wedding dress found on 210 Freeway

A woman found a wedding dress on the 210 freeway near Rancho Cucamonga and wants to return the gown to its rightful owner. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) --
A wedding dress probably isn't something you expect to see driving down the freeway, but that's what one woman found.

Cathy Peters found a wedding dress on the 210 Freeway near Rancho Cucamonga and is now trying to return the dress to its rightful owner.

The wedding dress appears to be in good condition.

"My heart just sunk thinking that there's a woman out there who lost something that valuable," Peters said. "Only a woman will understand how valuable a wedding dress is to her. She probably spent a lot of time looking for just the right dress for her special day."

