$500 tip surprises worker at San Pedro waterfront business: 'I never thought it would happen to me!'

SAN PEDRO (KABC) -- It was a normal day at L.A. Waterfront Cruises in San Pedro, until one customer left a very generous tip for Caren Trujillo.

"I saw the tip and I was shocked," said Trujillo. "$500? She spent $100 and tipped me $500."

Trujillo works at the ticket booth and says she never expected to receive something so generous.

"I see it all the time on TV, people receiving tips at restaurants but I never thought it would happen to me, and it happened!" said Trujillo.

She immediately called her boss, Captain Dan Salas, to tell him about the big tip.

"It brought tears to my eyes. Caren is such a sweet girl, and you know during this time, this last year, a lot of us, me being a business owner, we have seen some of the darkest times that we have ever seen," said Salas.

He said he was so moved by the customer's generosity that he decided to give a $500 tip to all his non-management employees and challenged other business owners to do the same.

"All my employees are special to me," he added. "Not just one is any more special than the other one, but Caren, more so than ever at this time deserves it."

So what will she do with the extra money?

"Pay some bills, help my mom, she's unemployed right now, just help the family," said Trujillo.
