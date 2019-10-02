Workers march at LAX expected to draw hundreds, possibly impact traffic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A workers march could mean major traffic delays for travelers at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday.More than 1,500 people, including airport workers and ride-share drivers, are expected to march at 10 a.m. to call on elected officials to support the "Unions for All" movement. California Sen. Kamala Harris, L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn and former state Sen. Kevin de Leon are expected to attend.Demonstrators are pushing elected officials to support unionization at companies such as Southwest, American Airlines, United, Uber and Lyft.Marching begins at the intersection of Century Boulevard and Avion Drive and go through LAX, with demonstrators possibly making their way into one or more terminals such as Terminal 1.In anticipation of the demonstration, LAX is advising travelers to allow extra time to reach the Central Terminal Area, and asks visitors to use the lower/arrivals level and avoid Century Boulevard.LAX was picked as the location of the march due to it being a major economic hub where large corporations employ workers struggling to afford a living, organizers said.The demonstration comes one day ahead of the start of the Unions for All Summit, where leaders from Service Employees International Union and the Fight for $15 movement will hear from 2020 Democratic presidential candidates speak on labor issues in L.A.Candidates expected to attend the summit include Harris, former Vice President Joe Biden, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.