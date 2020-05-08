Society

Museums challenge people to recreate works of art at home

Museums may be closed, many have challenged their social media followers to get creative and design their own favorite works of art with objects in their home.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Museums may be closed, but that's not stopping them from using art to engage with the community. Many have challenged their social media followers to recreate their favorite works of art with objects in their home.

"So many people get involved on social media, that you're able to connect with people around the world and be inspired by what they're doing," said Amanda Ross of Canyon County, CA. "Aside from working, you're just at home," "This is a way to allow yourself some creativity. It's something different to do. It's just fun."

"We have recreated everything from masterpieces to modern day paintings," said Kris Olson a regular art challenge participant from West Hollywood, CA. "People have involved their children. Husbands get recruited. It's just figuring out what you have at home in a fun, creative way to make it work."
