World War II veteran celebrates 98th birthday at gym

PORTLAND, Ore. (KABC) -- A World War II veteran didn't take a rest day for his 98th birthday -- he celebrated at the gym!Fred Lawrence received a special birthday surprise at the 24-Hour Fitness near Portland, Oregon.He's a regular there, and went on to do his 90-minute routine with his workout buddy --Jeremy Yvarra -- who is a retired Marine."I'm so grateful to be alive in this day that I was permitted to live," Lawrence said."Fred, to me, is kind of like an adopted grandpa. Every time I see him, he gives me a big hug and tells me how happy he is to see me. And I think one of the other things I learn from Fred is the amount of gratitude he has for life," Yvarra said.Fred says his secret to a long life is a combination of good health, good faith and a good attitude.