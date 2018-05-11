SOCIETY

World's oldest World War II veteran celebrates 112th birthday

Richard Overton, the oldest recorded living US veteran, surveys the backyard of his home in Austin, Texas. (Jack Plunkett / AP Images for Philips Lifeline)

AUSTIN, TX --
America's oldest living man and the oldest World War II veteran, Richard Overton, is celebrating another birthday!

Overton turned 112 on Friday, May 11.

How's the veteran celebrating his latest milestone? A huge party, of course!

According to the Austin American-Statesman, Overton "was born in Bastrop County in 1906, served in the Pacific Theater with the Army's all-black 1887th Engineer Aviation Battalion from 1942 to 1945."

He left the army in October 1945.

He currently resides in East Austin, where he has lived since the 1940s.

KVUE contributed to this post
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybirthdayveteranfeel goodbuzzworthyveteransTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
7-day planner
Surfers from across world join International Bodysurfing Championship
Over 600 backpacks given away in Carson
More Society
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News