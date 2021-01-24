World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A very happy 100th birthday to one of the oldest World War II veterans in Southern California.Martin Copenhafer celebrated the milestone with a socially-distant celebration from his driveway in Malibu.Copenhafer is the oldest member of the Malibu Navy League, and was the quartermaster of a naval landing craft on D-Day.He loves his coffee and birthday cupcakes.Once again, happy 100th birthday Martin!