Society

World War II veteran and big-time Justin Turner fan got big surprise from his favorite Dodger

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A World War II veteran and big-time Justin Turner fan got a big surprise from his favorite Dodger.

The Los Angeles Dodgers told Staff Sgt. Tarczy they wanted to interview him about his time in the military, but little did he know his favorite Dodger was there to meet him.

The surprise visit was all part of the L.A. Dodgers annual community service week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countybaseballworld war iisportslos angeles dodgersveteran
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SB 405 Fwy closed in Redondo Beach following hazmat situation
Oxnard student, 10, struck by stray bullet in car-to-car shooting
Passenger arrives at LAX with possible coronavirus symptoms
Man charged with murder in IE crash that killed 3 teens
Glendale caregiver charged with stealing thousands of dollars from elderly person
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
49ers' Kittle awards Super Bowl tickets to fallen military service member's family
Show More
Hate crimes in Los Angeles increased in 2019, LAPD says
Death investigation underway after bones recovered in SLA
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
LA City Council approves $5.75M settlement to parents of Marine vet
SoCal home prices surge to record high
More TOP STORIES News