Year in review: ABC7's top stories of 2019

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It was a memorable year in news. Here is a roundup of some of the biggest stories ABC7 covered in 2019.
Chase suspect in custody after running over scooter rider in hourslong pursuit spanning LA, San Diego counties
A chase suspect was taken into custody after running over a scooter rider during a chase that stretched from Los Angeles to San Diego County.
Yorba Linda plane crash: Residents were hosting Super Bowl party when plane crashed into home; pilot ID'd
Witnesses say the residents of one of the homes set ablaze in the plane crash in Yorba Linda were hosting a Super Bowl party at the time of the fatal wreck.
Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin among those charged in alleged college admissions scam
Federal prosecutors in Boston charged 50 people, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, in the largest college admissions cheating scam ever prosecuted in the United States.
Nipsey Hussle memorial: Thousands pack Staples Center for emotional tribute to slain rapper
Thousands of people honored the slain rapper Nipsey Hussle at a memorial service at Staples Center, followed by a 25-mile procession through his native South Los Angeles.
Temecula: 1 killed, 3 hurt in chain-reaction crash on 15 Freeway captured on video; DUI suspect arrested
A woman was killed and three men were hospitalized after a DUI suspect on the 15 Freeway struck several cars, one of which careened into a parking structure near Temecula City Hall.
Ridgecrest earthquake video: Parents, kids scream as 6.4-magnitude quake rattles stage during July 4th performance
Video shows the moment of panic and confusion when a massive earthquake interrupted a children's performance on July 4th.
California earthquake: 7.1 quake shakes Southern California 1 day after magnitude 6.4
A powerful 7.1 earthquake shook Southern California, cracking buildings, breaking roads and causing power outages, just one day after a magnitude 6.4 hit the same general area.
Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel star, dies at 20
Fans mourned the death of Cameron Boyce, a Disney Channel star who died in his sleep at age 20.
70-year-old disqualified L.A. Marathon runner Frank Meza died by suicide: coroner's office
A 70-year-old disqualified Los Angeles Marathon runner, whose body was found in the L.A. River last week, died by suicide, the coroner's office announced.
Video appears to show Tesla driver asleep at the wheel on I-5 in Santa Clarita
This is not what you want to see while driving on a freeway. People in a passing car got video of a Tesla driver seemingly sleeping behind the wheel of a Tesla on I-5 near Santa Clarita.
Moreno Valley school fight: 13-year-old boy dies after on-campus attack, officials say
A 13-year-old boy died just over a week after he suffered injuries in what authorities said was an on-campus attack by two other students at a Moreno Valley middle school.
Saddleridge Fire: Massive flames lap up against Porter Ranch homes
Massive flames were seen lapping up against fenced homes in Porter Ranch, as daylight revealed the extent of damage done by the unrelenting Saddleridge Fire.
Getty Fire: Blaze burns along 405 Freeway near Getty Center, destroys homes in LA
A fire erupted along the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass near the Getty Center, destroying homes and forcing thousands of evacuations.
2 dead, 4 wounded after California shooting suspect opened fire at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita
A high school student killed two classmates, wounded three others and then shot himself at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, authorities said.
Trump impeached by House for abuse of power, obstruction of Congress
President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives, becoming only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution's ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.
