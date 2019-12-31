Year in review: ABC7's top stories of 2019

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It was a memorable year in news. Here is a roundup of some of the biggest stories ABC7 covered in 2019.A chase suspect was taken into custody after running over a scooter rider during a chase that stretched from Los Angeles to San Diego County.Witnesses say the residents of one of the homes set ablaze in the plane crash in Yorba Linda were hosting a Super Bowl party at the time of the fatal wreck.Federal prosecutors in Boston charged 50 people, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, in the largest college admissions cheating scam ever prosecuted in the United States.Thousands of people honored the slain rapper Nipsey Hussle at a memorial service at Staples Center, followed by a 25-mile procession through his native South Los Angeles.A woman was killed and three men were hospitalized after a DUI suspect on the 15 Freeway struck several cars, one of which careened into a parking structure near Temecula City Hall.Video shows the moment of panic and confusion when a massive earthquake interrupted a children's performance on July 4th.A powerful 7.1 earthquake shook Southern California, cracking buildings, breaking roads and causing power outages, just one day after a magnitude 6.4 hit the same general area.Fans mourned the death of Cameron Boyce, a Disney Channel star who died in his sleep at age 20.A 70-year-old disqualified Los Angeles Marathon runner, whose body was found in the L.A. River last week, died by suicide, the coroner's office announced.This is not what you want to see while driving on a freeway. People in a passing car got video of a Tesla driver seemingly sleeping behind the wheel of a Tesla on I-5 near Santa Clarita.A 13-year-old boy died just over a week after he suffered injuries in what authorities said was an on-campus attack by two other students at a Moreno Valley middle school.Massive flames were seen lapping up against fenced homes in Porter Ranch, as daylight revealed the extent of damage done by the unrelenting Saddleridge Fire.A fire erupted along the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass near the Getty Center, destroying homes and forcing thousands of evacuations.A high school student killed two classmates, wounded three others and then shot himself at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, authorities said.President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives, becoming only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution's ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.