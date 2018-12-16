A holiday tradition is starting at Granada Middle School in Whittier. Students write out wishes for the holiday season and then try to make them come true.One special wish was for a student named Mia Costa. She has been battling brain cancer and hadn't been to school since August.Her classmates knew her favorite show was "Yo Gabba Gabba" so they asked DJ Lance Rock to come to their school for a welcome back party. He said yes.The school turned out to welcome Mia back after her long absence. Students gave Mia boxes filled with toys. And wore Yo Gabba Gabba hats in her honor.