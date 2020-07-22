YouTuber Jake Paul's house party in Calabasas draws backlash from mayor, prompting authorities to crack down on large gatherings

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- YouTube personality Jake Paul is under fire after throwing a large house party in Calabasas where guests were not wearing masks or physical distancing.Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub said the city will work with the sheriff's department to shut down any gatherings that violate city and county health orders.The city will also fine people who do not wear masks in public.Those fines start at $100 for the first offense.Mayor Weintraub issued a letter to the community earlier this week saying complaints being received by City Hall regarding face covering in public are "rising by the day.""If you're walking your dog in the neighborhood and there's nobody around, you don't need a mask," the tweet said. "Just keep one with you in case you come upon a friend or a group of people during your walk. And put it on quickly."Other Southern California cities enforcing a similar mask rule include Manhattan Beach, West Hollywood, Santa Monica and Beverly Hills.