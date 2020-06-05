Worker dies after falling from roof at SoFi Stadium construction site in Inglewood

The site's general contractor, Turner-AECOM Hunt, in a statement said that an iron worker fell and emergency responders were called immediately. The worker, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
"This is an extremely sad day. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues at this extremely difficult time," the company said. "We work extremely hard to prevent days like this and we have halted all construction activity. Counseling services will be made available to all workers on site to support them in the difficult days and weeks ahead."
It's unclear when work on site will resume. Additional details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.
Back in February, a 340-foot crane collapsed at the construction site but no injuries were reported then.
The stadium, which was scheduled to open in July, will be the new home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.