INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities on Wednesday initiated a search after receiving a report of a body that was found in the lake outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.Just after 6 a.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call from someone who spotted a body in the water. Additional details surrounding the circumstances of the discovery were not available.L.A. County sheriff's deputies and Inglewood police responded to the scene and a dive team was called to search the water.