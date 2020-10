8 iconic LA landmarks where you can cast your ballot

Starting Oct. 30, more than 700 vote centers will be open for LA County voters.And this year, many vote centers are set up at iconic LA landmarks.Here are some places you can go to cast your ballot:Level 1 Arena Floor3900 W Manchester BlvdInglewood, 90305Figueroa St Concourse1111 S Figueroa StLos Angeles, 90012Ticket Concourse811 N Vignes StLos Angeles, 90012Outdoor-Upper Deack1000 Vin Scully AveLos Angeles, 90012Grand Lobby6233 Hollywood BlvdLos Angeles, 91203Outdoor - Parking Lot B2301 N Highland AveLos Angeles, 90068Main Floor3790 Wilshire BlvdLos Angeles, 90010NFL Conference Room1000 S Prairie AveInglewood, 90301Vote centers will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the early voting period. On Election Day, vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.Officials say all participating vote centers will follow safety guidelines.To find your nearest vote center, click here