8 iconic LA landmarks where you can cast your ballot

Cast your ballot at a number of historic locations in LA County.
By
Starting Oct. 30, more than 700 vote centers will be open for LA County voters.

And this year, many vote centers are set up at iconic LA landmarks.

Here are some places you can go to cast your ballot:

The LA Forum
Level 1 Arena Floor
3900 W Manchester Blvd
Inglewood, 90305

STAPLES Center
Figueroa St Concourse
1111 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, 90012

Union Station
Ticket Concourse
811 N Vignes St

Los Angeles, 90012

Dodger Stadium
Outdoor-Upper Deack
1000 Vin Scully Ave
Los Angeles, 90012

The Hollywood Pantages Theater
Grand Lobby
6233 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, 91203

The Hollywood Bowl
Outdoor - Parking Lot B
2301 N Highland Ave

Los Angeles, 90068

The Wiltern
Main Floor
3790 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, 90010

SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park
NFL Conference Room
1000 S Prairie Ave
Inglewood, 90301

Vote centers will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the early voting period. On Election Day, vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Officials say all participating vote centers will follow safety guidelines.

To find your nearest vote center, click here.
