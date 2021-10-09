sweepstakes

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Rolling Stones at SoFi Stadium!

ABC7 is giving you a chance to win tickets to see The Rolling Stones at SoFi Stadium!

Due to popular demand, The Rolling Stones have announced a second show in Los Angeles for their critically-acclaimed and highly anticipated NO FILTER tour.

The newly added date will be on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

For ticketing information, please visit www.rollingstones.com
The NO FILTER tour will mark the rock 'n' roll legends first time reuniting following last year's postponement.
The series of dates follows a massively successful and record-breaking first leg in 2019.

Winners will receive a pair of tickets to SoFi Stadium to see The Rolling Stones in concert on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

To obtain the "SECRET CODE," viewers should watch Eyewitness News on ABC7 starting at 6am PT beginning on Monday, October 11, 2021, through 7am PT Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Check local listings.

Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age.

