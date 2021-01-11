Solano Avenue Elementary School in Elysian Park receives 'Distinguished School' honor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9043666" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With an entire cheer squad of siblings by her side, a video of a Santa Ana High School senior reacting to her acceptance to Harvard University has gone viral.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7084113" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> How did a Black teenage mother in a segregated L.A. suburb become one of the most influential people in the nation's second largest school district? Dr. Adaina Brown will tell you the key is a good education.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6302509" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Student-athlete Isaiah Ginn graduated from Narbonne High School with perfect attendance from kindergarten through 12th grade.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6261016" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ashanti Palmer has never missed a day of school from Pre-K all the way through high school.

ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District announced that one of its schools, Solano Avenue Elementary School in Elysian Park, was named a 2020 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act Distinguished School."Congratulations to all in the Solano Avenue Elementary School community for your well-deserved recognition as a 2020 NESEA Distinguished School,'' LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said.The 260-student school is one of two in California selected among 100 schools nationwide to receive the honor. It was selected for exceeding in closing the achievement gap between different groups of students and ensuring students who need extra assistance grow academically."Being recognized as a 2020 NESEA Distinguished School is a testament to the commitment and dedication of our entire Solano community to ensure that we remain focused on student learning,'' Solano Avenue Elementary School Principal Jorge Parra said."We thank our parents for their continued trust and support along with the leadership at our local district and our community of schools. This achievement is a result of the collaboration between our entire Solano Community to ensure the best education possible to our Solano Scholars.''In 2020, the school was also named a California Distinguished School for the fifth time, and it has previously been named a California Gold Ribbon and National Blue Ribbon school."I am proud of the hard work and focus on student achievement that Solano Avenue Elementary School has demonstrated over the years,'' Local District East Superintendent Jose Huerta said. "They are deserving of this national recognition.''According to the program's website, schools are selected by their state education agency, and they must qualify in one of the following categories:-- Two or more consecutive years of demonstrated exceptional student performance and academic growth;''-- Two or more consecutive years of closing the achievement gap between student groups;'' or-- Excellence at serving students in "special populations,'' including homeless, migrant and English learners.