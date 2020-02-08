shooting rampage

At least 10 dead after Thai soldier shoots multiple people on rampage at shopping mall, police say

BANGKOK -- A soldier in northern Thailand shot multiple people on Saturday, killing at least 10, and was holed up at a popular shopping mall, police said.

A police officer contacted by phone in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima said the soldier had a quarrel about a land deal and shot two people who were involved, another soldier and a woman.

The police officer, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to release information, said the man took a gun from the base where he is stationed outside the city and drove to the mall, shooting along the way. The city is also known as Korat.

Royal Thai Police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen said more than 10 people had been killed.

The mall was shut down and the street outside was closed while the authorities tried to arrest the gunman.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mass shootingshooting rampageu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING RAMPAGE
Police: Fresno mass shooting that left 4 dead, was gang-related
FedEx driver fatally shoots robbery suspect in Philadelphia
5 killed, including 3 children, in shooting at San Diego home
Survivors of Gilroy shooting to file lawsuit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Veteran actor Orson Bean, 91, hit and killed by car in Los Angeles
No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash, NTSB says
LeBron and Kobe dunking twins in stunning IG vid
Officials: TSA agent tricked traveler into showing breasts
Judge holds off dismissing charges against OC doctor and girlfriend
OC couple accused of drugging, raping women break their silence
Democrats clash over electability in struggle to oust Trump
Show More
High-speed pursuit suspect escapes police in taxi
42 cases of hepatitis A confirmed in San Bernardino County, officials say
1 dead, 6 injured in fire erupts at hotel in Mid-City
Man brutally attacks woman inside Las Vegas elevator
Mulholland Drive closed in Hollywood Hills due to hazmat situation
More TOP STORIES News