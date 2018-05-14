Son killed, father wounded at Mother's Day party in Corona

Corona police detectives are investigating a double shooting that happened on Mother's Day.One person survived the shooting. But that man's 22-year old son was killed."My baby," said Phuong Leng, fighting back tears. "Somebody killed my son."It happened on the 1200 block of West 10th Street in Corona, around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday.Leng said there was a Mother's Day celebration happening in the parking lot between several apartment units, attended by many of the residents. That's when someone drove by, and opened fire at the crowd of people.Leng first thought it was fireworks, because there were children playing with fireworks at the time."Small fireworks, pop pop pop, you know," she said. "Kids playing."But when people in the crowd started shouting, she knew they weren't fireworks. She ran outside to see her husband suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm; he would survive. But her son was pronounced dead at the hospital."My son is good," said Leng. "Really smart."Corona police detectives say witnesses described an argument happening in the moments leading up to the shooting.They say the surviving victim will likely provide important information as they search for a suspect.There are surveillance cameras throughout the property, but detectives say there's no suspect description, or description of a getaway vehicle.Leng believes it's a case of mistaken identity."My husband (is) thinking they didn't come to kill him; (that) they came to kill someone," said Leng. "(But) he was standing there."Detectives are investigating the shooting, and request anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Corona Police Department at (951) 736-2330.