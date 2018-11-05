Son of Diamond Bar couple killed in house fire taken into custody

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities released a photo of a man sought for questioning in connection to the deaths of his parents, who died in a house fire in Diamond Bar on Friday. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) --
A man sought for questioning in connection to the deaths of his parents who died in a house fire in Diamond Bar was taken into custody Monday.

Ryan Michael Venti, 33, was taken into custody at the scene of the crime at about 7:45 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Homicide detectives were responding to interview him.

Venti, who officials believe has mental health problems, was not at home at the time of the fire and had not returned to the scene.

RELATED: Homicide investigation underway after 2 people, dog found dead inside Diamond Bar home after fire
EMBED More News Videos

At least two people and a dog were found dead inside a home after a fire in Diamond Bar, and authorities said the incident is now a homicide investigation.


Firefighters received a call about the house fire around 4:44 a.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Crooked Creek Drive. It took crews a little more than 30 minutes to knock down the blaze.

The blaze led to the discovery of the bodies of Linda Venti, 66, and John Venti, 75. Sheriff's officials arrived and determined the incident was a homicide.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities said some type of accelerant - possibly gasoline - may have started the blaze.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidedouble homicidehomicide investigationDiamond BarLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Diamond Bar man sought for questioning after parents killed in house fire
2 people, dog found dead in Diamond Bar home after fire
Top Stories
Convicted SoCal killers Andrew Urdiales, Virendra Govin found dead in San Quentin
Costa Mesa fire captain dies after being struck by DUI suspect
Report: Chino inmate gouged out, ate own eye
Amazon to offer free shipping for all holiday orders
Agencies promote traffic safety awareness at busy Exposition Park intersection
Voter interest in midterm elections increases in LA County
405 opens after woman threatens to jump, causes major backup
2-year-old fatally struck by car while crossing street in East Whittier
Show More
Teacher caught on video punching student receives support
Parents should not spank kids, AAP says
USOC moves to revoke USA Gymnastics' status as national governing body
Mac Miller died of accidental 'mixed drug toxicity,' coroner says
Newsom, Cox make final arguments 1 day ahead of Election Day
More News