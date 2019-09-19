Democratic donor Ed Buck to be federally charged in 2017 overdose death of man at West Hollywood home, sources say

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Federal charges are expected to be filed against Democratic donor Ed Buck for allegedly providing the drugs that led to the death of 26-year-old Gemmel Moore at Buck's West Hollywood home in 2017, law enforcement sources told ABC7.Buck is set to be transferred to federal custody after being arraigned Thursday morning in state court in connection with the overdose of another man on Sept. 11 at the same residence, the sources said. He is being held on $4 million bail.Buck was arrested Tuesday for allegedly "maintaining a drug house" and injecting the victim with methamphetamine in the latter overdose, the third to occur at his home since the summer of 2017, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The first two incidents were fatal.Moore's body was found at the same apartment on July 27, 2017. The county coroner's office ruled that Moore's death was caused by an accidental methamphetamine overdose. His family has called for prosecutors to charge Buck with a crime.The January overdose death of 55-year-old Timothy Dean at the same location was also ruled accidental.