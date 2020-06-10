Armed suspect arrested after chase from South LA to Redondo Beach

Police arrested an armed suspect after a chase from the South Los Angeles area into the South Bay Tuesday night.
By ABC7.com staff
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police chased a suspect believed to be armed with a shotgun from the South Los Angeles area into the South Bay communities Tuesday night.

The male suspect was believed to have been pointing a shot gun out the window of his vehicle in the 900 block of East Adams Boulevard near Exposition Park around 11 p.m.

Police tried to pull him over but he fled, leading them on a chase through South LA and Inglewood over to the neighborhoods near Los Angeles International Airport. From there he headed southbound on Pacific Coast Highway into the South Bay beach cities.

Less than an hour after the chase began, the suspect pulled over into a residential neighborhood in Redondo Beach.

After a brief pause, he emerged from the vehicle, put his hands up and complied with officer's orders. He was then taken into custody without further incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countylos angelesredondo beachsouth los angelespolice chasecar chasehigh speed chase
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD officer charged with assault after Boyle Heights confrontation
Firefighters battle 15-acre fire in Hacienda Heights
After 30 years, 'Cops' off the streets and airwaves
Petition to fire Santa Monica police chief gets 59K signatures
What we know about CA bars, gyms, pro sports, theaters reopening
No, really - can you spread coronavirus without symptoms?
OC family paints 'BLM' on rooftop in show of solidarity
Show More
Battling drug addiction during the COVID-19 pandemic
Beware of COVID-19 surcharges
Men videotaped imitating George Floyd's death during NJ protest
Body camera: Dying man pleads 'save me' during Taser arrest in TX
Local gym steps up protocols to prevent spread of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News