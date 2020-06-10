Armed suspect arrested after chase from South LA to Redondo Beach

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police chased a suspect believed to be armed with a shotgun from the South Los Angeles area into the South Bay communities Tuesday night.The male suspect was believed to have been pointing a shot gun out the window of his vehicle in the 900 block of East Adams Boulevard near Exposition Park around 11 p.m.Police tried to pull him over but he fled, leading them on a chase through South LA and Inglewood over to the neighborhoods near Los Angeles International Airport. From there he headed southbound on Pacific Coast Highway into the South Bay beach cities.Less than an hour after the chase began, the suspect pulled over into a residential neighborhood in Redondo Beach.After a brief pause, he emerged from the vehicle, put his hands up and complied with officer's orders. He was then taken into custody without further incident.