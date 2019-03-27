Crime & Safety

South Carolina fifth-grade student dies after fight in classroom

EMBED <>More Videos

WALTERBORO, S.C. -- A South Carolina fifth-grade student has died after suffering injuries during a fight in a school classroom earlier this week.

The girl was injured in a fight at Forest Hills Elementary School on Monday. She passed away Wednesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina.

"We are devastated by this news, and we want our communities to keep their thoughts and prayers with the student's family at this time," the Colleton County School District said in a statement.

According to the district, during the fight, "school administrators promptly secured the scene, ended the fight and called emergency medical services to the school."

An investigation has been opened by the school and another student was suspended in connection with the incident, according to the district.

School administrators said they are working with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office to investigate.

The district also said it was temporarily suspending its Facebook page "so we can better focus on providing the care that our stakeholders need at this time."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyschoolstudent diesschool fight
TOP STORIES
OC Sheriff's Department ending contract with ICE
Betsy DeVos' 2020 budget request proposes cuts to Special Olympics
Cardi B responds to backlash over her drugging, robbing men
Boy struck, killed by truck after running into street after dog
Pedestrian struck, killed by possible DUI driver in NoHo
Jayme Closs update: Jake Patterson pleads guilty
Compton shooting leaves woman dead; suspect at large
Show More
Woman admits giving birth at work, leaving baby in toilet
LAPD officers pay it forward, buy In-N-Out for families
Facebook will block white nationalist, white separatist posts
1 killed, 3 hurt in crash on 405 Fwy. in Costa Mesa
Eyewitness This: Chopper lands on poppies, dog food recall, LAPD treats diners to In-N-Out
More TOP STORIES News