LA County sheriff's deputy arrested in connection with 2021 crash that killed boy, 12, in South Gate

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was arrested Tuesday in connection with a crash that killed a 12-year-old boy in South Gate, authorities say.

Ricardo Castro, 28, was arrested and booked on a felony for the crash on Nov. 3, 2021. His bail was set at more than $2 million.

Twelve-year-old Isaiah Rodriguez was in the passenger seat of a car when it was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of San Juan Avenue and Firestone Boulevard. His 19-year-old sister was also hurt in the crash.

Castro was off-duty at the time of the crash.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, which shows a silver car left mangled in the middle of the street. Investigators believe speed may have played a role in the crash.

The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. His sister suffered a concussion, broken bones and lacerations but was released a few days later.

South Gate police will hold a press conference on the case Wednesday.