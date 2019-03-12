South Gate father arrested for murder of 5-month-old daughter

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) -- LA County detectives have arrested a South Gate man in connection with the murder of his 5-month-old daughter.Jose Francisco Aleman, 22, was arrested and booked for murder and assault on a child causing death.South Gate officers were called to a home in the 8000 block of California Avenue on the morning of Feb. 23 on a report of a baby not breathing.They found a 5-month-old girl who was unresponsive and she was declared dead at the scene.An autopsy later determined the victim's death was a homicide and the girl had suffered traumatic injury.Officers arrested Aleman on Thursday and the District Attorney's Office filed charges on Thursday. His arraignment is expected March 26.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.