SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) -- LA County detectives have arrested a South Gate man in connection with the murder of his 5-month-old daughter.
Jose Francisco Aleman, 22, was arrested and booked for murder and assault on a child causing death.
South Gate officers were called to a home in the 8000 block of California Avenue on the morning of Feb. 23 on a report of a baby not breathing.
They found a 5-month-old girl who was unresponsive and she was declared dead at the scene.
An autopsy later determined the victim's death was a homicide and the girl had suffered traumatic injury.
Officers arrested Aleman on Thursday and the District Attorney's Office filed charges on Thursday. His arraignment is expected March 26.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
South Gate father arrested for murder of 5-month-old daughter
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News