South Gate house fire leaves 1 hospitalized

A person was hospitalized after being pulled from a house fire in South Gate early Wednesday.

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) --
The flames broke out just before 3 a.m. near San Vincente and Tenaya avenues, according to Los Angeles County fire officials.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke billowing from the one-story home, and a victim was pulled from the house, apparently in cardiac arrest.

First responders attempted to revive the victim as he or she was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Fire officials said the home was in pack-rat condition.
