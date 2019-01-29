South Gate officer-involved shooting under investigation

An investigation was underway following an officer-involved shooting in South Gate Tuesday morning.South Gate police confirmed that an officer-involved shooting occurred but did not release any other details. Police said the sheriff's department would release further information regarding the matter.Los Angeles County fire officials responded to a report of a gunshot victim near the 13500 block of Paramount Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. That person was transported to an area hospital.The Paramount on-ramp to the 105 Freeway was shut down due to the investigation.South Gate police said no officers were injured in the incident.