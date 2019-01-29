South Gate officer-involved shooting under investigation

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) --
An investigation was underway following an officer-involved shooting in South Gate Tuesday morning.

South Gate police confirmed that an officer-involved shooting occurred but did not release any other details. Police said the sheriff's department would release further information regarding the matter.

Los Angeles County fire officials responded to a report of a gunshot victim near the 13500 block of Paramount Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. That person was transported to an area hospital.

The Paramount on-ramp to the 105 Freeway was shut down due to the investigation.

South Gate police said no officers were injured in the incident.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
