Suspect captured on video viciously punching, stomping man at South LA bus stop

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for a man captured on camera viciously assaulting an unsuspecting Metro bus passenger in South Los Angeles.

Video shows the suspect exit the bus in the 5000 block of Exposition Boulevard and wait for the man before knocking him out unconscious and stomping on his face. The victim was left wedged between the bus and the curb.

The suspect fled the scene going south on La Brea Boulevard, police said.

Despite bystanders in the area, video shows only one man come to the victim's aid. His condition was not known.

The attack happened on March 11, but police are still searching for the suspect.

LAPD describes the suspect as 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was seen wearing dark shoes, white socks, dark shorts and a dark hoodie.

Anyone with information about the assault can contact Southwest Division detectives at 213-485-2197.
