Crime & Safety

South LA chase: Multiple suspects in custody after pursuit ends in Florence

A reckless driver led police on a chase in the South Los Angeles area Wednesday night.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Multiple suspects are in custody after a reckless driver led police on a wild chase in the South Los Angeles area Wednesday night.

There were reports that the driver threw a gun out of the car window in the early part of the pursuit.

The driver blew through multiple red lights as he sped through surface streets in the Watts area.



Several Los Angeles Police Department units were following close behind as the driver zigzagged his way through small streets.

Speeds were reaching 60 mph in very narrow surface streets.

A passenger was seen opening up a car door briefly as the suspect continued to drive fast in a residential area.

While on Grape Street, someone in the backseat also appeared to briefly open the door as the SUV kept going.

The SUV soon after came to a stop at Bandera and 87th streets in the Florence-Graham area. At least three people were spotted running out the vehicle and into a residential neighborhood.

Several officers surrounded the area in search of the suspects. At least one man was seen handcuffed near the scene. A second suspect was also possibly detained.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetysouth los angeleslos angeles countypolice chase
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Homeless vet details shooting by off-duty LAPD detective
Glendale: Stolen-vehicle suspect in custody after fleeing from police
Koreatown parking-space standoff captured on social media, goes viral
Serial slasher in South LA, South Gate ID'd as 19-year-old
3 Palmdale women facing charges in $6 million food stamp scam
2 arrested in death of Compton teen Samantha Bustos
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
Show More
South Gate slapped with lawsuit after shooting unarmed man 16 times
DUI law: CA considers tougher standards for drivers who drink
Eagle Rock student dies after jumping from Glendale mall
Thief fakes test ride, steals $5K bike from OC shop
New scale measures balance, may be solution to prevent falls
More TOP STORIES News