South LA chase: Multiple suspects in custody after pursuit ends in Florence

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Multiple suspects are in custody after a reckless driver led police on a wild chase in the South Los Angeles area Wednesday night.There were reports that the driver threw a gun out of the car window in the early part of the pursuit.The driver blew through multiple red lights as he sped through surface streets in the Watts area.Several Los Angeles Police Department units were following close behind as the driver zigzagged his way through small streets.Speeds were reaching 60 mph in very narrow surface streets.A passenger was seen opening up a car door briefly as the suspect continued to drive fast in a residential area.While on Grape Street, someone in the backseat also appeared to briefly open the door as the SUV kept going.The SUV soon after came to a stop at Bandera and 87th streets in the Florence-Graham area. At least three people were spotted running out the vehicle and into a residential neighborhood.Several officers surrounded the area in search of the suspects. At least one man was seen handcuffed near the scene. A second suspect was also possibly detained.