South LA child shot: Investigators looking at whether gun was properly stored

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Detectives continue to investigate the shooting of a 5-year-old girl at a South Los Angeles home to determine if it was purely the result of an accident or if there may have been neglect and a failure to properly secure the gun.
The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at the family's home on Woodlawn Avenue in South Los Angeles. The child was taken to Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center where she underwent surgery and was placed in the intensive care unit.
Police says parents have the responsibility to make sure any guns are secured away from children.
Lt. Raul Jovel from the LAPD says "We are don't know if the kids were inside when the incident happened or if they arrived to the scene later. Shortly thereafter more family members showed up."
Neighbor Estrella Galicia said the family appeared close. "Oh they're loving. I've always seen them and usually it's an older woman that takes care of the girl and she's loving," said Galicia.
Police tell us the parents weren't home at the time but the girl's brothers were there.
Detectives are talking with the family to find out what happened.
Neighbors say this is devastating.
Rosie Antonio lives across the street. She says "We are really concerned because we've never seen anything like this - any fighting in the house - always normal, happy family I think."
"They're children, they're innocent, I feel for them because I have a son. I wouldn't want something like that to happen to him," says Galicia.
Police say investigators from the Abused Child Unit have taken over this case to try to figure out what happened.
