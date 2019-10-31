South LA commercial property on fire, threatening other buildings

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A large pallet yard was burning in South Los Angeles Wednesday night and threatening other nearby properties and power lines.

The fire is sending large flames into the air and a massive firefighting response is mobilizing to battle the flames amid continuing dangerous red-flag conditions.

The flames were seen hitting lines and streets were dark in the immediate neighborhood. An estimated 1,500 customers were without power in the area.
The fire is burning in the area of Alameda and Firestone.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
