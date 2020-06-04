South LA crash: At least 8 injured after multi-vehicle crash involving LAPD vehicle

A multi-vehicle crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle left at least eight people injured in South L.A., according to authorities.
EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A multi-vehicle crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle left at least eight people injured in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard shortly before 10 p.m., according to LAFD.

Paramedics worked to free at least one LAPD officer from the wreckage and was transported to a hospital.

AIR7 HD showed an LAPD vehicle heavily damaged after a crash with a tow truck. It appeared at least one other vehicle was involved in the collision as debris was scattered on the road.

LAFD said two people suffered critical injuries and six others had minor injuries.

It was not immediately known what led to the crash.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
