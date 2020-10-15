Man dies after shooting involving sheriff's deputies in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man died early Thursday morning following a shooting involving one or more Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in South Los Angeles.

Detectives responded to the area of 108th Street and Vermont Avenue around 4 a.m. to investigate the shooting.

The man was described only as a "suspect" but the department did not release any other information.

The coroner's office later confirmed that a man in his 30s died at the scene at 4:12 a.m.

City News Service contributed to this report.
