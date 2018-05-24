South LA family attacked with baseball bat during attempted car theft

Two family members are recovering at a hospital after being attacked by a man with a baseball bat who was attempting to steal a car in University Park Thursday morning.The incident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. near 21st Street and Norwood. One of the victims looked out the window and saw a man stripping his wife's car of equipment.That is when the victim and his family ran out to the street to stop the suspect.The victim said the suspect tried to apologize when he was confronted, tried to get away and became aggressive when the victim took the suspect's car keys away."That's when he got all aggressive, got his baseball bat, and he was hitting my father-in-law, hit my wife in the head," the victim said.The victim's wife and father-in-law were taken to the hospital. The suspect was caught and taken away in an ambulance.