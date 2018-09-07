SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The family of a teen girl who was gunned down while she was eating lunch with her mother in South Los Angeles reminding the public her killer remains on the loose.
"A beautiful soul. I miss her daily. I miss her so much," Samantha Mays said.
Mays remained grief stricken and outraged Friday because no one has come forward to help catch the gunman. It happened on April 27, when a suspect walked up to her daughter, Hannah Bell, and opened fire while they were at The Best Burger on the corner of Western Avenue and 78th Street.
Mays witnesses the shooting and was powerless to stop it.
"My baby was innocent. We have been taught as children right from wrong and killing someone is a crime," she said.
Detectives have been stumped for clues leading them to a suspect. Investigators reminded the public a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the gunman.
"It was wrong what he did. He killed my baby and he has hurt my whole family because of this. It's not right that he just walks free and lives among us to kill the next niece, nephew, daughter," Mays said.
Mays said she's tired of the code of silence in the community following incidents in the area where innocent lives, such as her daughter's, have been taken.
"They say in this community that you a snitch, but no you're really a hero. You're a hero when you come forth and you say something that's going to help somebody. You're a hero - to me, to my kids, to my family you would be a hero. You won't be a snitch. So stop saying snitch - when something is wrong, you tell the truth," Mays said.
Anyone with more information that could help catch Hannah's killer is urged to call the Los Angeles Police Department at (877) 527-3247. Those who call will remain anonymous.