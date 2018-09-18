A fire engulfed two buildings that were under construction Tuesday morning in the Green Meadows neighborhood of South Los Angeles, prompting a massive response from firefighters.The inferno was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of 95th Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Eighty-eight firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the flames within 33 minutes."Despite having wires down there were no reported firefighter or civilian injuries," the LAFD said in a statement.The cause of the blaze is unknown.