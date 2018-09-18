South Los Angeles fire: 2 buildings erupt in flames at construction site in Green Meadows

EMBED </>More Videos

A fire engulfed two buildings that were under construction in the Green Meadows neighborhood of South Los Angeles, prompting a massive response from firefighters. (OnScene)

By and ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A fire engulfed two buildings that were under construction Tuesday morning in the Green Meadows neighborhood of South Los Angeles, prompting a massive response from firefighters.

The inferno was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of 95th Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Eighty-eight firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the flames within 33 minutes.

"Despite having wires down there were no reported firefighter or civilian injuries," the LAFD said in a statement.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefightersfirelos angeles fire departmentSouth Los AngelesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Firefighters extinguish inferno at Sun Valley auto parts yard
Hazing seen as possible factor in UC Riverside student's death
Man caught shaving on train in viral video says don't judge
Japanese billionaire to be 1st SpaceX private passenger to circle the moon
Suspect sought for sexually assaulting man with autism in OC
Emmys: 'Mrs. Maisel,' 'Game of Thrones' among big winners
Crews battle large building fire in Glassell Park
New Porsche 911 Carrera T is aimed at driving enthusiasts
Show More
Lawsuit claims potential voters stuck in naturalization limbo
Suspect wanted in bat attacks on homeless men in DTLA
Kern Valley State Prison officer dies months after inmate beating
2 brush fires erupt in Griffith Park
Perris police arrest homicide suspect described as armed and dangerous
More News