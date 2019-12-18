South Los Angeles hit-and-run caught on camera, police search for driver, victim's family

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New security-camera footage has been released of a hit-and-run that left one man injured in South Los Angeles Friday.The victim is identified as 39-year-old Joel Cruz who was struck by a black or blue four door Kia sedan, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The video shows Cruz walking near the top of the screen when an oncoming car accelerates towards him at the intersection of Central Avenue and 67th Street.Police are searching for any additional information to help identity of the driver and to help find Cruz's family. They are asking any witnesses to come forward.Police said there have been more than 21,000 hit-and-run crashes in Los Angeles in 2019.